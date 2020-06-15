Race place

THE good folk of Goring and Woodcote know ... [more]
THE Bishopsland Educational Trust in Dunsden has won a place in next year’s London Marathon via the charity ballot.
The trust, which offers a residential jewellery and silversmith course, is looking for someone to raise about £5,000.
To be considered, you should register your interest by emailing admissions@
bishopsland.org.uk
