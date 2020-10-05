Trust shop

Monday, 05 October 2020

A TRUST in Dunsden has launched an online shop selling hand-crafted jewellery and silver.  

The Bishopsland Educational Trust runs a one-year postgraduate course in silversmithing and jewellery skills.

Penelope and Oliver Makower founded the charity in 1993 and have since helped more than 180 emerging silversmiths and jewellers to develop the skills they need to turn their talent into a career.

