Poet’s appeal success

AN appeal to honour the life of First World War poet and soldier Wilfred Owen has reached its target.

The Dunsden Owen Association set out to raise £25,000 for a stained glass window at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden.

Owen lived in the village from September 1911 until February 1913 and was a lay assistant to the vicar.

The association, which was formed in 2013, has partnered with the Glaziers’ Company to deliver the project, along with the parish of Shiplake with Dunsden and Harpsden. Chairman David Woodward said: “We have had wonderful support. It proves how much people care about his story and how attracted they are to the idea of creating a work of art in his memory.”

The design of the window will be the subject of the Stevens Competition, which is run by the Worshipful Company of Glaziers and Painters of Glass. Entries are likely to open in the autumn.

Any funds left over will go towards installing an information board on the edge of the churchyard with information about his life.