Monday, 30 August 2021

Looking ahead

RESIDENTS of Eye and Dunsden are being urged to attend an exhibition and help produce a neighbourhood development plan.

This will be held at Dunsden village hall on Monday from 2pm to 5pm.

Visitors will be able to express their views on the development of the parish.

Sparkling wine will be available.

