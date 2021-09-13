Plan meeting

THE Mustard Seeds club for young families takes ... [more]
Monday, 13 September 2021
MORE than 50 people attended an exhibition about the neighbourhood plan for Eye and Dunsden.
David Woodward, chairman of the parish council, spoke to residents and encouraged them to take part in a questionnaire.
More events to promote the plan are scheduled, including a guided walk around Sonning Eye to look at the local landscape, at 2pm on October 2.
