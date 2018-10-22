Monday, 22 October 2018

Pupils reach up and reach out

CHILDREN at Nettlebed Community School collected donations for the Nomad food bank in Henley.

The pupils also spent a morning in their school house teams celebrating the Harvest festival through art, poetry and music ahead of an assembly performance for parents.

They discussed the theme of gratitude and how the Harvest is celebrated all over the world.

Later in the term, they will be reaching out to the global community by sending old uniforms to children in Africa.

Headteacher Bethany Greenwood said: “The children have embodied the school motto of “Reach up, reach out”.

