College principal and students join funding protest in capital

STAFF and students from The Henley College marched on Westminster to raise awareness of the shortfall in education funding.

Principal Satwant Deol and student representatives joined their counterparts from across the UK for the protest on Wednesday.

They marched from Pall Mall to the Houses of Parliament before taking part in a rally in Parliament Square in support of the national campaign Love Our Colleges.

At the House of Commons, the students met Henley MP John Howell, and raised their concerns.

The visit was part of a week of action to “shine a spotlight on the damaging impact of recent budget cuts and to make the case for additional resources”.

Organisers want the Government to increase funding for 16- to 18-year-olds by five per cent a year over the next five years and provide extra ring-fenced money for staff pay. They claim that college funding has dropped by 30 per cent over the past decade.

The Henley College is currently trying to meet a budget deficit of £1.5million with a combination of cutbacks and the reorganisation of staff.

Nine staff left voluntarily and apprenticeships in hairdressing and hospitality have been axed.

However, eight new full-time roles have been created and plans for a new science, technology, engineering and mathematics facility are still going ahead.

Mrs Deol said: “Over the past 10 years colleges have done everything they can to absorb continued cuts in funding and our staff have coped admirably in continuing to provide a fantastic service to our students.

“Without recognition from Government that appropriate funding is needed it will be impossible to sustain the continued and important work that we do.

“The skills of our future workforce are essential and 16- to 18-year-olds need the backing to provide them with the essential resources in order to flourish and progress with confidence.”

Mrs Deol urged the Association of Colleges to campaign on the issue.

The Henley College is joining the Sixth Form Colleges Association’s Raise The Rate campaign, which calls for the funding base rate for all 16- to 18-year-old learners to be increased for the first time since 2014.

The students are urging supporters to sign a petition on the issue. If this gathers 100,000 signatures there will have to be a debate in Parliament.

To sign, visit https://

petition.parliament.uk/

petitions/229744