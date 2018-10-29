Open school

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
Monday, 29 October 2018
OPEN days will be held at Crazies Hill Primary School on Tuesday, November 6 and Wednesday, November 21.
Prospective parents and pupils will be given a tour and a presentation by headteacher Philippa Chan and there will be an opportunity to meet governors and members of the parents association.
To register, call 0118 940 2612 or email office@crazies
hill.wokingham.sch.uk
29 October 2018


