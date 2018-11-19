Pupils’ recycled plastic poppies

SCORES of homemade poppies were “planted” at the entrance to Valley Road Primary School in Henley to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, writes James Burton.

They were created by teaching assistant Karen Allen, who asked pupils to bring in plastic bottles of all shapes and sizes which she cut into flower shapes.

The children painted these black and red before Mrs Allen attached green plastic rods as stems.

They then planted the flowers by the school car park before staff and pupils each took one home in exchange for a small donation to the Poppy Appeal.

Mrs Allen said: “It was something the whole school could get behind and they were very supportive when I suggested it.

“The children loved getting involved and I was absolutely inundated with bottles so I couldn’t have asked for a better response.

“I have links with the forces so remembrance is important to me personally and it’s important that children are taught about the significance of it.

“We had a lot of positive comments from both parents and visitors.”