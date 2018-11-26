Pupils plant tree of remembrance

CHILDREN at Nettlebed Community School read out messages of thanks at the planting of a tree to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The English oak, which was bought by the parish council, was planted on a green piece of land behind a bus shelter in High Street.

About 30 pupils in years five and six took it in turns to read aloud a passage or poem as part of the dedication of the tree.

They spoke using a microphone, which they passed between them, and many had mounted their words on coloured card decorated with pictures and poppies.

A two-minute silence was observed during which David Challis, secretary of the Nettlebed branch of the Royal British Legion, and David Jennings, the branch standard bearer, held the colours. Chairman Jim Bowers then read Laurence Binyon’s poem For the Fallen.

Also present was Margaret Butler, the village’s Poppy Appeal organiser, Jane Lewis, of 1st Nettlebed brownies, Joyce Vernon, of the Trefoil Guild, and Barbara Lewis, who chairs the parish council.

Mrs Lewis told the gathering: “It is very special to have you all here today. As the years come and go, we will be able to remember all those in our community who sacrificed so much during both world wars.”

She thanked Darren Piggott, of the Nettlebed Estate, for digging the hole.

The children took it in turns to put soil in the hole to help secure the tree before a single wooden cross was placed at the base.

A plaque will be placed next to the tree reading: “Planted on the centenary of the Armistice 1918 in remembrance of all in this community whose lives were changed by World War One.”

Meanwhile, 15 members of the 1st Nettlebed brownies planted crocuses, daffodils and tulips around the tree. The activity was a “community good turn”, which is part of the new brownie programme.

They also visited St Bartholomew’s Church lych gate where they looked at the names on the war memorial. Two of the fallen are related to two of their leaders.