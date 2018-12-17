Can you help teach Henley children to read?

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help children at three primary schools in the Henley area to read.

The charity Assisted Reading for Children is looking for people to help at Badgemore Primary School in Henley and Stoke Row and Checkendon primaries.

Volunteers are needed one-and-a-half hours twice a week during the school day at their nearest school.

The charity will provide full training and ongoing support and reimburse any travel expenses.

For more information, call 01869 320380 or visit www.archoxfordshire.org.uk