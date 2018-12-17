Monday, 17 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Can you help teach Henley children to read?

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help children at three primary schools in the Henley area to read.

The charity Assisted Reading for Children is looking for people to help at Badgemore Primary School in Henley and Stoke Row and Checkendon primaries.

Volunteers are needed one-and-a-half hours twice a week during the school day at their nearest school.

The charity will provide full training and ongoing support and reimburse any travel expenses. 

For more information, call 01869 320380 or visit www.archoxfordshire.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33