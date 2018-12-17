Can you help teach Henley children to read?

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help children at three primary schools in the Henley area to read.
The charity Assisted Reading for Children is looking for people to help at Badgemore Primary School in Henley and Stoke Row and Checkendon primaries.
Volunteers are needed one-and-a-half hours twice a week during the school day at their nearest school.
The charity will provide full training and ongoing support and reimburse any travel expenses.
For more information, call 01869 320380 or visit www.archoxfordshire.org.uk
17 December 2018
More News:
Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Villagers mark start of Christmas season three times in one day
THREE Christmas celebrations were held in Goring ... [more]
Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain
MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear ... [more]
POLL: Have your say