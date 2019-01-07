Monday, 07 January 2019

Shiplake students enjoy big dinner!

SHIPLAKE College had a big Christmas dinner for the pupils if the list of ingredients was anything to go by.

It included 110kg of turkey, 1,500 brussel spouts, 75kg of potatoes, 40kg of carrots, 1,000 pigs in blankets, 32kg of parsnips and 72 heads of cauliflower.

Glad I wasn’t washing up!

