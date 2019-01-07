Schools in county’s top 50

FIVE primary schools in South Oxfordshire have been named among the best performing in the whole county.

They were placed in the top 50 out of 235 state primaries that were ranked by the Government on pupils’ performances in maths, reading and writing by the end of year 6 in 2018.

Fourth on the list was Whitchurch Primary School, where 92 per cent of pupils met the expected standard in those areas while 17 per cent exceeded them.

Progress was rated “average” in reading and writing but well above average in maths.

Nettlebed Community School came 10th with 89 per cent of children meeting expectations and one-third exceeding them.

Progress was well above average in maths, above average in reading and average in writing.

Lewknor Primary School came 22nd with 83 per cent performing at the expected level, although none exceeded it. Progress was average in all areas.

At Checkendon Primary School, which came 25th, 82 per cent of pupils met the required standard while 18 per cent exceeded it. Progress was average across the board.

Peppard Primary School came 41st with 79 per cent meeting standards and seven per cent exceeding them. Progress was average in both literacy skills but well below average in maths.