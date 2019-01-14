Teaching training hub to open at secondary

A TEACHER training hub is to open at Gillotts School in Henley.

It will be run by Oxfordshire Teacher Training, which trains university graduates and people seeking a change of career.

The centre could be operational as soon as July and will offer salaried and non-salaried places.

OTT, which is based in Oxford, is also opening a hub in Banbury as part of a drive to attract more people into teaching.

Sarah McHugh, assistant headteacher at the academy school in Gillotts Lane, said the hub would make teacher training programmes more attractive to teachers living in Reading and South Oxfordshire.

She said: “People train in our network partner schools and these are usually located close to where the trainees live.

“But then they have to go into Oxford for the bits of training that don’t take place in their school.

“That is obviously not going to be that convenient for someone living in the south of the county. The new hubs are designed to tackle that problem.

“Research also shows that people training to be teachers want to do it in their communities.

“This is an Oxfordshire scheme but you don’t have to live in Oxfordshire to take part.”

OTT is currently working with about 100 trainees in about 50 partner primary, secondary and special schools. More than 90 per cent of those who qualify at the end of its programme go into jobs in Oxfordshire state schools.

OTT is accredited as an initial teacher training provider by the Department for Education in 2014 and in January last year it was rated “outstanding” by the education watchdog Ofsted following its first inspection.

For more information, visit https://oxfordshire

teachertraining.co.uk