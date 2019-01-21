Monday, 21 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

MP talks to college politics students

MP talks to college politics students

JOHN HOWELL visited The Henley College to speak to and answer questions from its politics students.

He said: “They asked very good and interesting questions about a range of issues.

“ We talked, for example, about holding the Government to account through select committees, the impact of changes on the disabled, the work of an MP in the House of Commons and in the constituency and, yes, there was even a question on Brexit.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33