MP talks to college politics students

Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Monday, 21 January 2019
JOHN HOWELL visited The Henley College to speak to and answer questions from its politics students.
He said: “They asked very good and interesting questions about a range of issues.
“ We talked, for example, about holding the Government to account through select committees, the impact of changes on the disabled, the work of an MP in the House of Commons and in the constituency and, yes, there was even a question on Brexit.”
21 January 2019
More News:
Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Residents offered prepared response to development plan
CAMPAIGNERS are offering a prepared response to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say