Snow closes college

THE Henley College was closed on Wednesday following the snowfall.

A few millimetres fell on Tuesday afternoon, which made road conditions in and around Henley difficult and this was compounded by freezing temperatures and more snow during the night.

A statement on the college website said it was closed due to “adverse weather conditions” and because the students’ safety was of the “utmost importance”.

However, student interviews were still held for those who could make it in.

Snow began to fall at about 4pm on Tuesday and became increasingly heavy over the next hour, settling on roads and pavements. Traffic began to get busy in the town centre as some people left work early to avoid the rush hour.

Reading Road and Greys Road were said to be particularly slippery.

There was also an unconfirmed report that Howe Hill in Watlington was closed to traffic.

On Wednesday, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning about icy stretches on roads but this was lifted later that morning.

Snow and ice could still be seen on cars, in gardens and on rooftops as temperatures rose during the day to 3C.