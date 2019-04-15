Every individual matters at our school

PANGBOURNE College offers wide-ranging academic and co-curricular opportunities to girls and boys aged 11 to 18, with an emphasis on outstanding pastoral care and character development.

Pangbourne is a vibrant boarding and day school community, perfectly balancing strong service values with a dynamic, modern outlook and unpretentious, inclusive attitude.

The College is proud of its outstanding pastoral care, taking an integrated approach to caring for each pupil.

Headmaster Mr Thomas Garnier says: “Above all, we are a ‘people place’. We are committed to the personal development of our pupils in the fullest sense. They are encouraged to work hard towards academic success with a robust and comprehensive curriculum.

“Just as important is character development: confidence and values, creative and physical skills, and an appreciation of themselves and what they can contribute to the world.”

The College is set in 230 acres within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, in easy reach of excellent transport connections. It is 10 minutes from Junction 12 of the M4 and served by the London Paddington to Oxford main line rail network. Daily school transport services are available from Newbury, Basingstoke, Wantage, Henley and the surrounding areas.

Entry is offered at 11-plus, 13-plus and 16-plus, and occasionally into other year groups.

The best way to experience Pangbourne is to come and visit — our next open morning will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 9am to noon and will give you a real insight into what Pangbourne College is today — a place where the individual matters.

For more information, visit the school online at www.pangbourne.com