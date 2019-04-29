We’re busy preparing our pupils for life

READING Blue Coat School is a friendly and busy school.

Although we value our strong traditions of scholarship and learning, we are forward-looking and are wholly committed to preparing our pupils for life.

We make the most of our fantastic setting on the banks of the Thames in the village of Sonning and seek to create an environment that fosters the growth of self-confidence, instils the joy of learning and prepares our students for full participation in a diverse and changing world.

There is a buzz and excitement about academic life at Blue Coat, where our friendly and supportive environment enables pupils to flourish and thrive. Academic achievement is valued highly and the school has enjoyed strong results in recent years.

Pupils are also encouraged to participate in a wide range of

co-curricular activities, and the school offers generous provision in sport, music, drama, public speaking, the Combined Cade Force, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, Young Enterprise and numerous additional activities.

Careers education runs throughout the school to help students make the right choices as they consider their options for university and beyond.

Blue Coat is an independent day school for boys aged 11 to 18 and girls aged 16 to 18. For further details, please contact Mrs Jane Jarrett or Ms Audrey Fernandes in admissions on 0118 944 1005 or email admissions@rbcs.org.uk.

More information is also available on the school’s website at www.rbcs.org.uk.

You can also follow goings-on at Blue Coat on Twitter @ReadingBlues, Instagram @readingbluecoatschool, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/

ReadingBlueCoatl/