School’s pupils will be in the swim come the summer term

THIS month sees the opening of Godstowe’s new 25-metre pool.

Equipped with the latest technology, spacious changing rooms and a great viewing gallery, the pool is a fantastic addition to the already extensive sporting facilities at Godstowe.

Educating 330 day girls and 90 boarders, Godstowe prides itself on offering excellent teaching both in and out of the classroom.

Headmistress Sophie Green said: “Offering all our pupils the chance to develop their creative, musical and sporting talents, alongside their academic lessons is vital in helping them grow into confident, happy and successful young adults.

“With the current focus on mental health, being given the opportunity to find your particular strengths and interests is key. Our ‘enrichment curriculum’ is designed to encourage our pupils to try a wide variety of different clubs and activities that they then may carry on later in life.”

Catering for boys and girls from ages three to seven, and girls only from ages seven to 13, Godstowe’s next open day is on Saturday, May 11, from 10am to 1pm.

Not only will you have the chance to be shown around the school by some of the current pupils, there will also be an art exhibition and fashion show showcasing over 1,000 pieces of artwork produced by every child in the school and displaying garments made by the girls in years seven and eight.

To attend, please call the registrar, Annie Bird, on 01494 429006 or email registrar@godstowe.org