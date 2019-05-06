Oar-inspiring rowing camps back at college this summer

SHIPLAKE College rowing camps return this summer after a successful sell-out two weeks last year.

The camps are open to girls and boys, from any school or rowing club, who will be in years nine to 13 from September 2019.

With residential and non-residential options, the week-long camps offer expert coaching and comprehensive tuition to help participants develop their skills and techniques.

For those on the residential camp there is an evening programme such as trips, barbecues and pool parties.

Shiplake College is nationally renowned for rowing, with current and former pupils representing Great Britain — including Olympic gold medallists Will Satch and Ben Hunt-Davis.

Based at the College, ideally situated on a beautiful stretch of the River Thames, the school holiday training camps are suitable for rowers of all abilities.

Sessions run daily from 10am to 4pm, culminating in a mini-regatta on the Friday afternoon.

The courses run from July 29 to August 2 and from August 5 to 9.

Places are limited so it is advised to book early. Further information and booking can be found at www.shiplake.org.uk/

rowingcamps.

About Shiplake College

Shiplake College provides full, weekly, flexi and day boarding for 480 pupils (boys aged 11 to 18 and girls aged 16 to 18), within an inspirational 45-acre rural setting overlooking the River Thames, two miles upstream of the famous Henley Royal Regatta stretch in Oxfordshire.

The school provides a friendly, supportive and structured environment to bring out the best in each and every pupil and equip them with the skills they need to enter the next stage of their lives as confident, personable and talented young adults.

Renowned for outstanding pastoral care and personal development, Shiplake College welcomes pupils with wide-ranging skills and talents who will make the most of the many opportunities offered.