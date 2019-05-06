Monday, 06 May 2019

Come join us at our next open morning

QUEEN Anne’s School in Caversham is an independent girls’ school for 11- to 18-year-olds.

We welcome day girls and those who wish to board, either full-time or flexi, and care for them all to the highest standard.

We are less than an hour from London and there are frequent trains from Paddington to nearby Reading.

A unique feature of Queen Anne’s is its innovative approach to understanding the teenage brain, as reflected in BrainCanDo — the psychology and education neuroscience research programme started by the headmistress, Julia Harrington, five years ago.

“You cannot teach, guide or inspire a teenager with any success unless you understand what stimulates their exuberant brains, or stalls and depresses them,” says Mrs Harrington.

“Our positive and inclusive approach to learning and behaviour helps every girl to get the best from themselves. It supports and engages them while at school but also prepares them for a successful and happy life beyond.”

Queen Anne’s first-class teaching includes a tutorial system that encourages students not only to achieve academic success but to develop a love for and enjoyment of learning. We have a new music centre with specialist-designed space for practice and performance, and an award-winning sixth-form building — incorporating ideas from the students — with a digital learning zone, learning pods and breakout rooms to suit every mood.

A 35-acre site offers plenty of space for sport, including lacrosse, netball and tennis, as well as art and drama.

Visit the school on our next open morning on Saturday, May 11, or open evening on Thursday, June 13. For more information, call 0118 918 7300 or visit www.qas.org.uk

Education

