Come join us at our next open evening

Standing up for children’s mental health
SUPPORT the Child Mental Health Charter to give children the support they deserve. Children’s ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
20/05/2019
QUEEN Anne’s School in Caversham is an independent girls’ school for 11- to 18-year-olds.
We welcome day girls and those who wish to board, either full-time or flexi, and care for them all to the highest standard.
We are less than an hour from London and there are frequent trains from Paddington to nearby Reading.
A unique feature of Queen Anne’s is its innovative approach to understanding the teenage brain, as reflected in BrainCanDo — the psychology and education neuroscience research programme started by the headmistress, Julia Harrington, five years ago.
“You cannot teach, guide or inspire a teenager with any success unless you understand what stimulates their exuberant brains, or stalls and depresses them,” says Mrs Harrington.
“Our positive and inclusive approach to learning and behaviour helps every girl to get the best from themselves. It supports and engages them while at school but also prepares them for a successful and happy life beyond.”
Queen Anne’s first-class teaching includes a tutorial system that encourages students not only to achieve academic success but to develop a love for and enjoyment of learning. We have a new music centre with specialist-designed space for practice and performance, and an award-winning sixth-form building — incorporating ideas from the students — with a digital learning zone, learning pods and breakout rooms to suit every mood.
A 35-acre site offers plenty of space for sport, including lacrosse, netball and tennis, as well as art and drama.
Visit the school on our next open evening on Thursday, June 13.
For more information, call 0118 918 7300 or visit www.qas.org.uk
Standing up for children’s mental health
SUPPORT the Child Mental Health Charter to give children the support they deserve. Children’s ... [more]
Netball and art join rowing, design & technology at Shiplake College
SHIPLAKE COLLEGE has extended its successful summer camps programme to include new courses in ... [more]
Come join us at our next open evening
QUEEN Anne’s School in Caversham is an independent girls’ school for 11- to 18-year-olds. We ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Gap Year Student Rupert House School – Henley-on-Thames Required from September 2019 Rupert House is an independent ...
Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs
Location Cheltenham
RECRUITING NOW Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs Wednesday 3rd July – Sunday 7th July 2019 ...
Location READING
Marketing Assistant Closing date - 22 May 2019 We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic, creative Marketing Executive ...