Fair cancelled

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
WATLINGTON Primary School has cancelled its spring fair, which was due to be held tomorrow (Saturday).
It says it failed to find another suitable date but will hold an end of year barbecue on July 12 from 6pm.
20 May 2019
More News:
Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
World famous orchestra returning to village festival
A WORLD famous chamber orchestra is returning to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say