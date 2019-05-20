Netball and art join rowing, design & technology at Shiplake College

SHIPLAKE COLLEGE has extended its successful summer camps programme to include new courses in netball and art.

These will be in addition to the popular rowing and design and technology camps. All the camps are open to boys and girls from any school and include a hot lunch.

The netball camps are running in collaboration with the hugely popular Shiplake Stars netball club and are designed to be inclusive and fun for all participants. Excellent coaches will help develop skills and the courses will be based on the College’s newly refurbished astro turf overlooking the River Thames.

The new art camp will allow students to embrace their creative talents and develop new skills. The course will cover a variety of mixed media and offer the opportunity to try out new techniques.

The successful design and technology camp returns for a third year and will allow pupils to learn skills in manufacturing, Computer Aided Design, electronics, model-making and much more, making use of the College’s well-equipped workshop under the guidance of expert DT staff.

The rowing camps are open to novice and improving rowers alike. Shiplake College is internationally renowned for its rowing successes and students will have the opportunity to benefit from the school’s excellent coaching and facilities.

For more information, including dates, costs and booking forms, visit www.shiplake.org.uk/summercamps

About Shiplake College

Shiplake College provides full, weekly, flexi and day boarding for 480 pupils (boys aged 11 to 18 and girls aged 16 to 18), within an inspirational 45-acre rural setting overlooking the River Thames, two miles upstream of the famous Henley Royal Regatta stretch in Oxfordshire. The school provides a friendly, supportive and structured environment to bring out the best in each and every pupil and equip them with the skills they need to enter the next stage of their lives as confident, personable and talented young adults. Renowned for outstanding pastoral care and personal development, Shiplake College welcomes pupils with wide-ranging skills and talents who will make the most of the many opportunities offered.