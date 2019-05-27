Monday, 27 May 2019

School walk

CHILDREN at St Mary’s School in Henley have taken part in Walk to School Week.

Every day this week pupils and their parents have walked, on average, 1km to the school in St Andrew’s Road in the morning.

Walk to School Week is a national initiative which began in Hertfordshire in 1995.

It is designed to encourage children to exercise and to help the environment.

