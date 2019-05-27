School walk

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
Monday, 27 May 2019
CHILDREN at St Mary’s School in Henley have taken part in Walk to School Week.
Every day this week pupils and their parents have walked, on average, 1km to the school in St Andrew’s Road in the morning.
Walk to School Week is a national initiative which began in Hertfordshire in 1995.
It is designed to encourage children to exercise and to help the environment.
