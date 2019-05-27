Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington opens school’s new pool

ON Friday, May 3, Godstowe Preparatory School’s brand new swimming pool was officially opened by Olympic gold medallist, Rebecca Adlington OBE.

Rebecca gave an inspiring talk to the pupils and answered questions before cutting the ribbon. Then the pool records were set with some exciting races!

Rebecca said: “The new pool at Godstowe is an incredible facility and it was my absolute pleasure to spend time speaking to the pupils. It is my vision to see all children leave primary education able to swim.

“I am keen to share what swimming has given me in terms of confidence, teamwork and communication skills, as well as it being an important life skill in terms of safety and fitness.”

Godstowe headmistress, Sophie Green added: “We are absolutely delighted with the completed pool.

“Our pupils have enjoyed filling a time capsule to place in the undercroft and we are all very excited to see the pool in full use”

The competition-sized pool development replaces the school’s outdated Seventies facility.

It was designed by MorseWebb Architects to meet Sport England’s design specifications.

The new building has integrated showers and changing rooms, as well as LED lighting and energy-efficient photovoltaic solar panels on the roof.

About Godstowe Preparatory School

Godstowe is a happy and thriving preparatory school for boys and girls from ages three to seven and girls only from seven to 13, approximately a third of whom are boarders.

The School offers day, flexi, weekly and full boarding places, and has an unrivalled academic reputation with non-selective entry.

The School was awarded the highest category of “excellent” in its 2018 Independent Schools Inspectorate inspection report.