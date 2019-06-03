One of 19 schools in the country with a diamond model of education

CLAIRES COURT is a day school for families run by a family, providing education from three to 18 years.

Based on three sites across Maidenhead, Claires Court has a unique diamond all-through structure.

This means girls and boys are taught separately during their junior and senior school years, but enjoy many joint learning opportunities outside the classroom, while nursery and sixth form pupils benefit from learning and socialising in a co-educational environment.

The school is a happy place, full of ambitious, confident young people.

Our exam results reflect the benefits of smaller class sizes, with pupils achieving well above the national average and our educational philosophy embodies skills needed in learning and life.

It is the feeling of belonging and our ethos that will help your child thrive.

About Claires Court School

Achievement is a key focus across all areas and your child will be given the support they need to academically achieve to the best of their ability as well as be encouraged to explore new opportunities and succeed in a variety of arenas through the excellent sport, music, art, drama and co-curricular activities.

Right from the early years, boys and girls are encouraged to investigate and discover, be creative and inquisitive, sometimes in the outdoor classroom, sometimes through the exploration of the digital world.

As they progress through the school, the broad and challenging programme encourages pupils to stretch themselves, push their own boundaries and take a measure of their own strengths.

For more information, please call the registrar on 01628 327700.