Learn how we can give your child an unrivalled start

BIX Montessori Nursery and Forest School is holding an open morning on Saturday, June 15, from 10am to noon — do come and join us.

This is a wonderful opportunity to meet the team. You will be able to see the nursery and children will have fun exploring our new nature garden and nearby forest school.

You will also be able to look around our highly resourced Montessori classroom and learn more about this fantastic method and how it meets the needs of each individual child.

The book corner and art section are always popular and children can play with the nursery animals, guinea pigs, tortoise, chicks and hens.

They will also be able to watch our newly hatched ducklings take their first paddle.

In our nearby forest school there will be plenty of tree climbing, rope swinging and den building, and you can see where the children have their fire circle and cook each session.

In our extended nature garden how the children plant and grow their own vegetables and flowers will be on display.

Rated outstanding by Ofsted, we believe a happy child is a motivated child and every child has an individual curriculum tailored to their interests.

To achieve this we keep our class sizes very small with highly qualified and passionate Montessori teachers.

With a very close partnership with parents we ensure that our children are ready to take that all important step to their next school.

We would love to see past and present parents and children and of course those who are interested in looking round the nursery for the first time.

There is no need to book, just drop in when it suits you. Alternatively, if you would like to look around at another time, please call to make an appointment.

For more information, contact Sophie Marriott on 07795 168293 or sophie@

bixmontessorischool.co.uk