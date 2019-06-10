Our nurturing approach reaps rewards

ST MARY’S is a fully co-ed preparatory school set in the heart of Henley for children from nursery through to year six.

Established over 90 years ago, the school offers academic success with a nurturing approach.

The St Mary’s approach reaps rewards, with results from academic yearly progress tests consistently exceeding the national average in all core subjects.

Every year six pupil secured a place at their secondary school of choice in 2019, winning numerous scholarships and awards in the process.

The popularity of St Mary’s is due to the specialist teachers who engage and inspire young minds with creative lessons, seeking opportunities to extend the learning of children at every step.

With an events calendar packed full of engaging opportunities, St Mary’s prides itself on ensuring pupils develop a genuine love of learning for life.

Character education is high on the list of priorities at St Mary’s, with outdoor learning and residential trips (years three to six) helping children develop resilience, courage and respect. The school is also committed to offering excellent sporting opportunities, with children from years three to six competing against other independent schools every week.

Muddy Stilettos blogger Hero Brown recently reviewed St Mary’s School as follows: “Excellent academic results and a relaxed ethos — not natural bedfellows, but it seems to work here!”

You can read the full review at. https://bucksoxon.

muddystilettos.co.uk/kids/

school-reviews/st-marys-prep/

Interested to see how we can help your child thrive? To book a private tour, call (01491) 573118 or email info@stmarys-henley.co.uk. For more information, visit www.stmarys-henley.co.uk