Helping your child be ‘in the moment'

PLAYDAY is a brand new independent day nursery which will open from September with opening hours of 7.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday all year round.

Situated within the gated grounds of Hemdean House School in Hemdean Road, Caversham, the PlayDay Nursery has a wonderful super safe and private outdoor play area which accommodates a large sand pit, mud garden, wendy house and a myriad of toys and play frames with plenty of room for the children to run around and play in.

PlayDay will be following “in the moment” sessions, getting back to letting children be children and allowing them to lead the play as much as possible.

The children’s progress and “teachable moments” will be overseen by PlayDay’s carefully selected, fully qualified, mature staff.

Parents can have complete peace of mind that their children will be happy, comfortable and safe all day. Places are in great demand, so to ensure you get your names on our list, come along to PlayDay’s launch days on June 29 and 30 from 10am to 4pm.

Alternatively, our Stay and Play sessions run from 10am to noon every Monday and Tuesday throughout July and August. We look forward to meeting you and your children. Call us on 07855 493363 for more details.