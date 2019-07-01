School’s cash boost for charity

RUPERT House School in Henley has raised more £1,300 for the Footsteps Foundation.

Each year, the independent school’s parent committee selects a charity to support and this year chose the Foundation, which is based in Dorchester and provides intensive physical therapy for children and young adults with cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders.

Katrina Judge, who leads the committee, said: “This therapy helps to improve their physical and cognitive development, their independence and enables children to reach their full potential.

“Our fund-raising has taken many forms, from the conventional cake sale to more inventive activities such as a gift tree at our summer party at Bix Manor with drinks kindly sponsored Knight Frank.”

Maggie Davies, foundation manager at Foosteps, said: “I would like to thank everyone at Rupert House for their fund-raising efforts. As a charity with no government funding, we rely on this kind of support.”

Headteacher Clare Lynas said: “Supporting the communities in which many of our families live and work is central to our ethos and an important value to instil in our children.”

The school raises money for other charities and good causes, including the Nomad youth and community project in Henley, Macmillan Cancer Support, Sports Relief, Comic Relief and the Royal British Legion.