Courses will focus on Ancient Egypt and still-lifes

THE Henley branch of the Workers’ Educational Association has announced its series of autumn term lectures.

“Daily Life and Society in Ancient Egypt” will run on Tuesdays from 2pm to 4pm at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road.

The 10-week course starts on September 17 and finishes on November 26, with a break for half-term on Tuesday, November 5.

A WEA spokesman said: “This series of lectures will be presented by John Billman. John holds a master’s in Egyptian archaeology from UCL and teaches archaeology for the continuing education department at Oxford University .

“This course will review a range of sources, tomb scenes, objects, texts and ostraca, all of which will help us piece by piece reveal what life was like in Pharaonic Egypt.

“Topics such as birth and death, life and relationships, work, housing, courts and, play and education, illness and medicine, courts and punishments, wealth and poverty and religion in relation to Ancient Egypt will be discussed, with particular emphasis on individual and personal piety.”

The course booking number is C3744563 and the cost is £90.

It will run in parallel with a second course, “The Art of Things”, lectures for which will take place on Thursdays from 2pm to 4pm at the Hannen Room in St Mary’s Church, Wargrave, where there is plenty of accessible parking.

The 10-week course starts on September 19 and finishes on November 28, with a break for half-term on Thursday, October 24.

The WEA spokesman said: “This series of lectures will be presented by Sandra Smith, who is a very experienced and popular WEA tutor. Sandra has a BA and MA in the history of art and has taught adult education classes for the last 15 years. The course will investigate the genre in art that has come to be known as still life. Examples will be plucked from the religious and historical art of the past — notably the work of northern European artists such as Jan van Eyck and Rogier van der Weyden.

“Works of art that are more obvious still life studies will be investigated in depth using the work of great artists such as Helst, Caraveggio, Chardin, Van Gogh and Picasso. Modern and contemporary photographic studies will also be included.”

The course booking number is C3744577 and the cost is £90.

Course bookings can be made by calling 0300 303 3464. Alternatively, visit www.wea.org.uk

For more information, call Pat Beilby-Smith, the WEA’s honorary treasurer for Henley, on 01189 404752, 07738 857228 or email pbeilbysmith@btinternet.com