Leavers’ concert was emotional farewell

THE depth of friendship and respect for one another was evident at this year’s leavers’ concert at The Abbey School, which saw the upper sixth come out in support of one another.

Whether musical or not, everyone was there to cheer on their friends in a musical tribute to their time together at The Abbey.

Parents, siblings, staff and pupils were treated to an eclectic mix of musical items, from classical to pop music.

There were performances from a string quintet, the concert band, duets, the senior choir and even the “Junior School Choir” made up of 30 girls who joined The Abbey Junior School and have been at the school ever since.

There were tears of sadness as the girls realised this was the last time many would perform together, and particularly poignant was the Abba song Slipping Through My Fingers, sung by the whole year. This even reduced many of the audience to tears. As she congratulated the students for a wonderful concert, Jan Cresswell, head of the senior school, spoke of the importance of the memories the girls have created. “All the things you treasure will stay with you forever. We have been changed for the better for knowing you,” she said.