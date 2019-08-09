College’s ‘Mrs Wonderful’ retires after two decades

THE Henley College has said goodbye to a “kind, considerate and wonderful” member of staff after 20 years of service.

Helen Midford, personal assistant to the deputy principal, had her final day on July 31 when her colleagues held a small celebration.

Fran Phelan, who is the PA to the principal, said: “She was my mentor. What she doesn’t know, nobody knows!

“I am going to miss her a lot. She has been here for such a long time. She was a faculty administrator for a while and then became PA to the deputy principal. We had already taken her out for a lunchtime gathering. When it was her actual leaving date, you couldn’t just allow her to pick up her stuff and go out the door.

“We had a collection for her. Everybody that was around came to her leaving do.

“We got her a lovely bouquet of flowers and we had tea, coffee and cake because we knew she would like that.

“For me, she is the mainstay of the college and knows absolutely everything. She is kind, considerate and wonderful person. She will be missed.” Mrs Midford was presented with cards and flowers as well as a special cake.

Tristan Arnison, head of faculty for arts and business, said: “Helen may be slight of stature, but she has been a veritable powerhouse of devotion, decency and fortitude over her 20 years at the college.

“In her roles as a faculty administrator and PA to the deputy principal, Helen proved graceful, kind and incredibly hard-working.

“She was the ultimate professional in the workplace, nurturing and respectful, with just the right amount of firmness. Many a student — and even some teachers — have been subjected to the occasional stern eye but equally all have received fairness, thoughtfulness and just enough maternal cosseting to make it through the day.

“Helen has worked for several senior members of staff but she has also worked with us all, supporting, protecting and encouraging everyone, regardless of their position in the college.

“As the first port of call for visitors, she presented to the outside world the best of The Henley College with dignity, decorum and warmth. We wish her all the best in her retirement.”