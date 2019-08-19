Lessons in happiness

CHILDREN at Sonning Primary School have won an award for promoting good mental health.

The school took part in the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust’s two-week Wellbeing Challenge by organising a range of activities.

Pupils and staff held yoga and crafting sessions, took part in a daily mile and handed out “happiness bags” to help year 6 children relax.

The school’s prize is an entire library of wellbeing books.

Sarah Combe, special educational needs and disabilities co-ordinator, said: “The children’s knowledge of mental health is growing and they are being provided with tools and strategies to cope with their many emotions.”

The trust was established in 1997 in memory of Charlie Waller, a young man who took his own life while suffering from depression.