Inclusive, individual, inspiring

SHIPLAKE College is a thriving boarding and day school for boys aged 11 to 18 with girls joining in the sixth form.

Shiplake provides a friendly, supportive and structured environment to bring out the best in each and every pupil and aims to equip them with the skills they need to enter the next stage of their lives as confident, personable and talented young adults.

Academically ambitious and renowned for outstanding pastoral care and personal development, the college welcomes pupils with wide-ranging skills and talents, who will make the most of the many opportunities offered to them.

Every pupil is placed at the heart of Shiplake life and the college’s ethos is underpinned by the three Is – Inclusive, Individual and Inspirational.

All pupils are valued regardless of academic prowess, artistic flair or sporting ability, with opportunities for all to join in and try new things.

We are a small community where every pupil becomes well-known to their house’s pastoral team, especially the housemaster, personal tutor and matron.

Each pupil’s best method of learning is identified and catered for by their teachers, with high-achieving pupils continually stretched while those requiring additional support can access it in a variety of ways.

Interpersonal skills, confidence and talents are also discovered outside the classroom.

Two afternoons are reserved for an array of clubs and activities, including a comprehensive outdoor education programme with pupils encouraged to extend their horizons and experience new challenges and responsibilities.

We recruit highly motivated teaching staff with an ability and passion to inspire future generations and we ensure that pupils have the best possible learning resources and facilities at their disposal.

The environment we provide encourages pupils to take inspiration from their teachers, their surroundings and each other.

Next year — 2020 — will see the college open a sixth form centre, with a café, where year 12 and 13 girls and boys can socialise and work independently, and some additional classrooms.

Also due for completion is a riverside boathouse and multi-activity centre. This exciting facility will not only include storage for rowing boats and other watersports, mountain biking and outdoor education, CCF and Duke of Edinburgh’s Award equipment, but will also incorporate an indoor archery/rifle range, a climbing wall, weights room and an ergo room, which transforms into a function room with a balcony overlooking the river.

Means-tested bursaries are available. Academic, art, music, drama and sport scholarships are offered. Discounts are normally 10 per cent, although sixth form academic or rowing scholars may receive up to 50 per cent.

The college is also offering one 100 per cent all-rounder scholarship to a boy currently at a state-maintained primary school who would be looking to join tier 7 in September 2020, who would not be able to attend Shiplake without substantial financial support.

The headmaster, Tyrone Howe, warmly invites prospective families to an open morning on either Saturday, September 21 (year 12 entry) or Saturday, November 9 (year 7 and year 9 entry).

Alternatively, you may wish to attend a headmaster’s lunch or arrange an individual visit.

To book your attendance, please visit www.shiplake.org.uk and complete a registration form or see the admissions assessment timeline for entry at years 7, 9 or 12.