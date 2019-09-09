Innovative approach to education

SET in 35 acres and just a short walk from the River Thames, Queen Anne’s School in Caversham is an independent boarding and day school for girls between the ages of 11 and 18.

The school prepares more than 450 students every year for an ever-changing world through an exciting and continually evolving education, steeped in excellence and innovation.

The cutting-edge curriculum and outstanding teaching is underpinned by BrainCanDo, the psychology and neuroscience research programme founded by headmistress Julia Harrington.

She says: “You cannot teach, guide or inspire a teenager with any success unless you understand what stimulates their exuberant brains, or stall and depresses them. Our positive and inclusive approach to learning and behaviours helps every girl to get the best from themselves.

“It supports and inspires while at school but also prepares them for successful and happy lives.”

With more than 100 co-curricular activities available, the school offers a holistic approach to the girls’ learning, both in and outside the classroom.

From animation to rowing, from the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to Tycoons in School, there is a wealth of opportunities for students to discover their passions and strengths.

The outstanding facilities have been further enhanced with the new Scott Music Centre, boasting a state-of-the-art recording studio, a suite of 24 iMacs and an impressive recital hall.

The next phase of development will see the creation of a 3G artificial turf pitch to reflect the school’s strong sporting ethos.

In 2018, 47 per cent of all GCSE exams received A*/9 and 8 grades with 19 girls achieving straight A*/A and 9-7 grades.

At A-level 90 per cent of students received A*-C grades and leavers went on to study at leading institutions including Oxford, King’s College London and Yale.

Queen Anne’s School strives to support busy families and offers and an extensive transport network with buses covering Henley and Marlow.

The flexibility of day, flexi and full boarding options allow families to choose the right balance for their needs.

Find out more at the next open mornings on Saturday, September 14 and Friday, November 15.

Prospective sixth form applicants can also attend the sixth form open evening on Thursday, September 19.

For more information, call the admissions team on 0118 918 7333 or visit www.qas.org.uk