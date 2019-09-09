A place where individuals matter

PANGBOURNE College offers wide-ranging academic and co-curricular opportunities to girls and boys aged 11 to 18, with an emphasis on outstanding pastoral care and character development.

Pangbourne is a vibrant boarding and day school community, perfectly balancing strong service values with a dynamic, modern outlook and unpretentious, inclusive attitude. The college is proud of its outstanding pastoral care, taking an integrated approach to caring for each pupil and understanding the challenges young people face in order to improve the support it provides.

Headmaster Thomas Garnier says: “Above all, we are a ‘people place’. We are committed to the personal development of our pupils in the fullest sense. They are encouraged to work hard towards academic success with a robust and comprehensive curriculum.

“Just as important is character development: confidence and values, creative and physical skills and an appreciation of themselves and what they can contribute to the world.” The flag values of kindness, selflessness, moral courage, initiative, industry, resilience,and integrity underpin every aspect of life at the college.

They are rooted in a Christian ethos and go a long way to preparing pupils for life’s challenges and the responsibilities of adulthood. The aim is to equip Pangbournians with the strongest possible foundations for their future. Pangbourne is set in 230 acres within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, within easy reach of excellent transport connections. It is 10 minutes from junction 12 of the M4 and served by London Paddington-Oxford mainline rail network.

Daily school transport services are available from Henley, Wantage, Twyford, Wargrave, Newbury, Basingstoke and the surrounding areas. Entry is offered at 11+, 13+ and 16+, and occasionally into other year groups. The best way to experience Pangbourne is to visit, enjoy a tour of the college and speak to pupils and staff.

The next open morning will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 9am to noon and will give you real insight into what Pangbourne is today.