Providing opportunities to shine

AT The Oratory we have been providing pupils with a broad and rich education for 160 years.

It is a school where each pupil is known, valued and stretched as an individual. We are delighted to announce that The Oratory School is to become co-educational, welcoming girls alongside boys from September 2020.

The Oratory is proud of its rich curriculum and strong exam results.

We were in the top three per cent of schools for value added at A-level 2018 according to ALIS, an adaptive baseline assessment for students aged 16 to 18.

We were also the top school for A-level art and design in England in 2018, according to Oxford Analytics.

However, an Oratory education is about developing young people in a much deeper sense than exam results alone can demonstrate.

An Oratory education gives our young people every opportunity to draw out and find their individual innate talents and qualities and instils in them a sense of joy and a genuine love of learning.

At The Oratory everyone will find their place to shine, encouraged through our vast array of co-curricular activities. Strong pastoral care is at the heart of what we do. As a Catholic school that welcomes pupils of all faiths or none, visitors often comment on the inclusive family atmosphere of our school.

It is this supportive environment that nurtures the confidence, self-expression, and resilience that are vital for success and happiness in the world of today.

We want our pupils to create happy memories with us that will last a lifetime.

By the time they leave the school at the end of sixth form, our pupils will have found their individual talents and passions and will have the skills and confidence needed to pursue them in the world beyond school.

Having reached their academic potential, the majority of our pupils gain entry to their first choice university, including many Russell Group universities. They then go on to pursue a wide range of exciting careers.

Our pupils leave the school as confident young adults, equipped not only with a well-rounded education, but also with a thirst for further learning, a strong moral compass and lifelong friends.

A range of scholarships and bursaries are available.