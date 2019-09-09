Stimulating, hands-on learning

THE Oratory Preparatory School is a Catholic independent day and boarding school providing an enriched education to boys and girls aged two to 13.

The school nourishes each child’s resilience, determination and self-confidence from the moment they join.

Set within 65 acres of countryside with its own extensive woodland, ponds and adventure pIaygrounds, it is a wonderful, thriving place for children to learn and grow into happy, grounded and self-assured individuals, each with a unique sense of purpose.

Founded by Blessed John Henry Newman, soon to be canonised, the school seeks to live by Newman’s motto of “cor ad cor loquitur” — Heart speaks to Heart — through the virtues of faith, hope, and love, kindness, compassion and forgiveness.

It welcomes children of all faiths and encourages mutual respect and understanding by exploring and experiencing the beliefs of others and different places of worship.

A commitment to the pastoral care of each child and inclusive learning lies at the heart of the school, reflected in the creation of a pastoral care team with a deputy head of pastoral care and school counsellor integrated with learning support. A focus on outdoor learning and Forest School form part of the curriculum for all year groups and central to the self-discovery of each child.

Outstanding facilities, including a theatre, dance studio, music and art rooms and science laboratories, ensure a stimulating and hands-on education.

Pupils consistently achieve high grades and go on to numerous top senior schools with a record number of scholarships and exhibitions awarded this year. The school’s new leadership programme has helped cultivate entrepreneurial spirit, teamwork and strategic flair.

Extended and challenged to be the best they can be, to give things a go, take risks and be creative, each child is prepared from the youngest age for life far beyond the classroom.

The school offers a vast array of sporting fixtures including rugby, football, hockey, netball, boys and girls’ cricket and triathlon events.

Facilities include four tennis courts, a full-size, 3G all-weather hockey/football pitch and multiple grass pitches. Children enjoy weekly swimming lessons in our learner pool and four-lane, 25m swimming pool from kindergarten upwards. They have many opportunities to discover new interests and talents through an enviable after school activity programme and Saturday enrichment programme, with activities from fencing to debating.

Performing arts through LAMDA, musical productions and annual plays from the earliest age encourage self-expression and instil self-confidence.

Biology, physics and chemistry classes encourage the pupils’ curiosity to blossom as they hold snakes, investigate mock murder scenes and make their own rockets, while technology is incorporated into many aspects of learning.

Boarding is available from year 4 and offered on a full-time, weekly or flexible basis. The “flexi-board” option is incredibly popular with pupils staying on Friday nights before Saturday enrichment classes, or midweek for swim squad sessions before school. The house is all the richer for its mix of nationalities.

To arrange a personalised tour, call 0118 984 4511, email registrar@oratoryprep.co.uk or visit oratoryprep.co.uk