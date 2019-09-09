Forming pupils of real character

LEIGHTON Park is a leading co-educational day and boarding school for students aged 11 to 18 based in Reading.

The school exists to form young people of real character and confidence with a determined desire to change the world, reflecting the school’s Quaker values and forward-looking approach.

We are a school that inspires achievement with values, character and community, resulting in academic excellence.

The Government’s latest 16-18 league tables place Leighton Park in the top three per cent of English schools.

But, despite being among the top performing schools in the country, we are no results factory.

We provide an inspiring, holistic education for each individual, distinguished by excellence in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) as well as music and ethical enterprise.

Recent accolades include:

• The school’s status as a Yamaha flagship music education partner, the only school in Europe.

• The only lead school in Berkshire for the National Centre for Computing Education.

• Our interdisciplinary iSTEM+ programme was awarded first place among secondary schools at the national STEM Innovation Awards.

The school has a roll of 490 students, 165 of whom are boarders. Around 100 students are international with the main countries represented being China, Russia, Germany, America, Spain and Australia.

The best way to decide if Leighton Park is the right choice for your family is to come and visit our wonderful school in its beautiful setting of 65 acres of parkland and meet the enthusiastic students and dedicated staff who each make a unique contribution to our community.

“I have a huge debt to repay to the Leighton Park staff, especially in music, for providing me with so many opportunities and having a belief in my abilities.

“I certainly wouldn’t be dreaming of a career in music, let alone applying to conservatories, without their support.”

Ravi — A, A, A at A-level; music, the Royal Northern College of Music.

“Since coming to Leighton Park I have come to appreciate the sense of calm through the stillness of the park setting and the reflective silence at assemblies. This has really helped me settle into the school as a new student and provides a contrast between the pressures of academic study and the temperament of the school as a whole.”

Irene — 35 points at IB; biological sciences, University of Liverpool.

“One of the things that makes Leighton Park so special is the level of individual attention it affords its students, allowing everyone the opportunity to thrive and develop into a better person along the way.

“I will always be grateful for the values I developed, the wide range of experiences I had and the friendships I made during my time at Leighton Park.”

Nat — A*, A*, A*, A* at A-level; mathematics, University of Oxford.