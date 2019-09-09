Connecting students to the world

THE Abbey is much more than an independent school for girls aged three to 18.

Here, academic achievement becomes a natural process of growth and curiosity at every stage of the journey.

We’re a school that celebrates success in all its forms and every girl is encouraged to explore her unique passions and discover her strengths through a vast choice of opportunities, both inside and outside the classroom.

As an International Baccalaureate school, our globally-minded ethos means that we collaborate across divides and strive to provide a real-world education.

This prepares students to step out into an uncertain world with confidence, empathy and at ease with those from all cultures.

Our pioneering methods put the “why” back at the heart of learning and our holistic approach places equal emphasis on academic achievement, intellectual agility and emotional wellbeing.

The Abbey’s town centre location places us at the heart of a vibrant community, while our extensive coach network helps provide accessibility from locations across Oxfordshire and Berkshire for both junior and senior girls.

A range of scholarships is available as well as financial assistance offered through means-tested bursaries. Above all, The Abbey is passionate about creating a learning experience that is joyful.

Our self-regulating culture helps us all to look after each other and our inspiring teachers are dedicated to fostering a special relationship with each and every individual.

Here are some parents’ comments: “Our daughter settled in straight away, helped enormously by the caring attitude of the school, and soon established friendships which lasted throughout her school career and beyond. The facilities were excellent and the quality of the teaching was first rate, amply demonstrated by our daughter’s and the school’s results.

“But most pleasing was the encouragement and support for trying things we never expected — discovering a hitherto unimagined talent for high jump and inspiring the desire and determination to complete the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award challenges. The result is a well-educated, confident young woman with a positive mindset and a drive to do the best she can.”

“The culture, ethos and atmosphere of the school have been unfailingly supportive throughout my daughter’s time with you and I’m sure you set the tone.

“She has benefitted enormously and has learned how to work with other people and, perhaps above all, how to think about herself. This will help her hugely in the challenging times to come.”

For more information, call the admissions team on 0118 987 2256, or email admissions@the

abbey.co.uk