School’s sixth form bursaries in STEM subjects aim to unlock talent

Come join us at our next open morning
SET in 35 acres, Queen Anne’s School in Caversham is an independent boarding and day school for ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
09/09/2019
ST Helen and St Katharine is delighted to launch four new fully funded bursaries in STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
These are for girls currently in state-funded schools applying to join St Helen’s sixth form in 2020.
The subject-specific bursaries are means tested and worth 100 per cent of school fees and will also cover additional costs such as school bus transport and curriculum activities.
This ambition to reach out to bright girls with potential and talent who would not otherwise be able to attend the school is a core focus.
St Helen’s has a great strength in the high numbers of students who go on to study STEM subjects at university, therefore the opportunity to encourage a diverse group of girls to pursue STEM careers is there to be grasped.
Headmistress Mrs Rebecca Dougall believes that bursaries provision remains fundamental to St Helen’s ethos.
She said “Our mission is to continue creating possibilities for aspirational young women, whose unique talents can be unlocked by becoming part of the St Helen’s family.”
More information about the new bursaries, including how to apply, is available on the school’s website at www.shsk.org.uk/sixthform
bursaries.
The friendly admissions team is on hand to answer any questions. Email them at admission@shsk.org.uk or call 01235 530593.
Come join us at our next open morning
SET in 35 acres, Queen Anne’s School in Caversham is an independent boarding and day school for ... [more]
Sixth form entry is proving popular — with scholarships available
SIXTH form entry is an increasingly popular option at Shiplake College, due to the diverse ... [more]
School that’s simply a joyful place to be
GILLOTTS is “a joyful place”. That is how a student described the school during its last inspection,... [more]
Looking for a job?
Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons Required
Location PLAYHATCH
Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons required 24 month apprenticeship in partnership with Berkshire College of Agriculture A ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
FINANCE ADMINISTRATOR 9 months maternity cover commencing December Based in Henley-on-Thames, we provide short break, ...
Teacher of Media Studies Starting September 2019 Part-Time (10 Hours Per Week) Shiplake College is a dynamic and ...