Sixth form entry is proving popular — with scholarships available

SIXTH form entry is an increasingly popular option at Shiplake College, due to the diverse curriculum options and inclusive atmosphere.

Thirty girls and about 25 boys join the college from maintained and independent schools.

A wide range of subjects — both traditional A Level and vocational BTEC or Tech Level — are available for study, including psychology, politics, criminology, economics, photography, drama, music and computer science.

Year 12 pupils participate in a bespoke PULSE (Personal Understanding, Learning Skills and Enrichment) programme to develop key academic skills, highly valued by universities and employers.

Pupils also explore areas of personal interest through an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) or ASDAN’s Certificate of Personal Effectiveness (CoPE).

A sixth form centre, with a café where Year 12 and 13 girls and boys can socialise and work independently and some additional classrooms, and also a boathouse and multi-activity centre, are due to open during 2020. Music, drama, art and sport scholarships are available (with up to 50 per cent for academic and rowing).

Financial assistance can be offered through means-tested bursaries.

Assessments for Year 12 2020 entry take place in November, with the deadline for registering on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Find out more at the sixth form open morning on Saturday, September 21.

About Shiplake College

Shiplake College provides full, weekly, flexi and day boarding for 480 pupils (boys aged 11 to 18 and girls aged 16 to 18), within an inspirational 45-acre rural setting overlooking the River Thames. The school provides a friendly, supportive and structured environment to bring out the best in each and every pupil and equip them with the skills they need to enter the next stage of their lives. Renowned for outstanding pastoral care and personal development, Shiplake College welcomes pupils with wide-ranging skills and talents who will make the most of the many opportunities offered. For more information, visit www.shiplake.org.uk