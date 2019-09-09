School that’s simply a joyful place to be

GILLOTTS is “a joyful place”. That is how a student described the school during its last inspection, in which it retained its “Good” judgement.

It is a great endorsement for a school whose motto is “Non nobis solum” — which translates as “Not by ourselves alone”.

Parents say “teachers really care for the students”.

Gillotts is a high performing, innovative school where every student is valued as an individual and is supported and encouraged to achieve their potential.

The school prides itself on being inclusive of all, developing academic achievers and individuals who make a positive contribution to society now and in their future lives. For the past six years, the school’s GCSE results have put it consistently in the top 25 per cent of all schools in the country in terms of the progress its students make.

The 2019 results look set to be amongst the best ever. Ten students achieved 10 GCSEs all at grade 7 or better. One student achieved 10 grade 9s and 30 per cent of students achieved five or more passes at grade 7 or above. Gillotts is a popular school but vacancies do arise. Contact the school to find out more or to arrange a visit.

For more information, visit the school online at http://gillotts.oxon.sch.uk