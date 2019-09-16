Boys are able to learn while having fun

MOULSFORD Prep School offers boys superb opportunities for learning whilst having fun.

A restructured curriculum was successfully introduced in September 2017, which moves away from the traditional Common Entrance preparation.

The focus is not only to prepare boys for senior schools, but also to ensure they have the skills for life beyond.

The new curriculum encourages boys to have a go, take a well-thought-out risk and, on occasion, fail.

Exploration and enquiry is strongly encouraged and Moulsford life aims to develop boys’ resilience.

The teaching programme is specifically designed to get the best out of boys, with plenty of practical and outdoor learning. Sport remains a vital part of school life, with full advantage taken of the wonderful grounds and sports facilities, as well as teams and coaching to suit all levels of ability.

Music and drama remain popular at Moulsford and roughly three-quarters of the boys from years three to eight play an instrument, with 14 per cent learning two. Places in the choir are hotly contested, with a total of 58 boys in the senior choir and 80 in the junior choir.

Our core values of respect, compassion and independence are at the heart of all that we do.

Expectations are high, in terms of manners and discipline, and the boys respond accordingly. There is a strong rapport between staff and boys, and a sense of mutual respect.

One measure of Moulsford’s success is the broad range of scholarships and exhibitions awarded each year.

For 2019 at 13-plus, three boys have gained awards to Abingdon School, three to Radley, two to Magdalen College School, two to Cokethorpe, one to Bradfield, one to St Edward’s Oxford, one to Wellington and one to The Oratory, all across a range of academic, sports, music, drama, art, design & technology and all-rounder awards.

In addition to these schools, others to which Moulsford boys progress this year include Marlborough, Eton, Shiplake and Pangbourne.

A daily bus service runs to and from Shiplake via Henley, with minibus routes via Watlington, Upper Basildon and Culham.