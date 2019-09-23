With outstanding staff and facilities, school is alive with opportunity

GODSTOWE Preparatory School in High Wycombe was once again included in the 2020 Tatler Schools Guide as one of the top prep schools in the UK.

The review highlighted the school’s outstanding academic and sports achievements as well as singing the praises of their international and boarding community.

Established in 1900, Godstowe is a happy and thriving preparatory school for girls aged seven to 13, approximately a third of whom are boarders. They also have a lively Pre-Prep and Nursery for girls and boys aged three to seven.

With “excellence evident in all aspects of school life” (ISI inspection report 2018), the school ethos is simple. They want their girls and boys to be confident, happy and successful. Indeed, if the first two are true, the third will almost certainly follow.

Occupying 12 acres on the outskirts of High Wycombe, the school benefits from an enviable academic reputation despite being non-selective.

With outstanding, highly qualified teaching staff, excellent facilities including a brand-new competition-sized swimming pool, and a positive and industrious atmosphere, Godstowe is alive with opportunity.

Preparation for senior school is outstanding, and in 2019, 33 scholarships and exhibitions were awarded to top senior schools including Wycombe Abbey, Cheltenham Ladies’ College and Wellington, among others.

The next open morning is on Saturday, October 5, at 10am. For more information, visit www.godstowe.org