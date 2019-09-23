Going coeducational offers us a moment to shape the future

THE Oratory School will become a coeducational school, welcoming girls alongside boys from September 2020.

The school’s coeducation coordinator, Dr Vicky Fogg, said: “This is the moment in Oratory history for all of our pupils, both current and those joining us, to shape the future and set the tone in all aspects of school life. My message to you: come and talk. The more we hear your voice the more we can do to make The Oratory experience everything you want it to be. With girls already signed up to join the school in 2020 and record numbers attending our open morning, now is the time to find out what makes The Oratory a unique and wonderful place to learn.”

A range of scholarships and bursaries are available. For more information, visit the school online at www.oratory.co.uk

About The Oratory

At The Oratory we have been providing pupils with a broad and rich education for 160 years. It is a school where each pupil is known, valued and stretched as an individual.

The Oratory is proud of its rich curriculum and strong exam results. We were in the top three per cent of schools for value added at A-level 2018 according to ALIS, an adaptive baseline assessment for students aged 16 to 18. We were also the top school for A-level art and design in England in 2018, according to Oxford Analytics. However, an Oratory education is about developing young people in a much deeper sense than exam results alone can demonstrate.

An Oratory education gives our young people every opportunity to draw out and find their individual innate talents and qualities and instils in them a sense of joy and a genuine love of learning.

By the time they leave the school at the end of sixth form, our pupils will have found their individual talents and passions and will have the skills and confidence needed to pursue them in the world beyond school.

Having reached their academic potential, the majority of our pupils gain entry to their first choice university, including many Russell Group universities.

Our pupils leave the school as confident young adults, equipped not only with a well-rounded education, but also with a thirst for further learning, a strong moral compass and lifelong friends.