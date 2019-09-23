Bursaries in STEM subjects aim to unlock talent

ST Helen and St Katharine is delighted to launch four new fully funded bursaries in STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

These are for girls currently in state-funded schools applying to join St Helen’s sixth form in 2020.

The subject-specific bursaries are means tested and worth 100 per cent of school fees and will also cover additional costs such as school bus transport and curriculum activities.

This ambition to reach out to bright girls with potential and talent who would not otherwise be able to attend the school is a core focus.

St Helen’s has a great strength in the high numbers of students who go on to study STEM subjects at university, therefore the opportunity to encourage a diverse group of girls to pursue STEM careers is there to be grasped.

Headmistress Mrs Rebecca Dougall believes that bursaries provision remains fundamental to St Helen’s ethos.

She said “Our mission is to continue creating possibilities for aspirational young women, whose unique talents can be unlocked by becoming part of the St Helen’s family.”

More information about the new bursaries, including how to apply, is available on the school’s website at www.shsk.org.uk/sixthform

bursaries.

The friendly admissions team is on hand to answer any questions. Email them at admission@shsk.org.uk or call 01235 530593.