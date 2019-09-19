Focus on wellbeing to take the form of a festival

THE wellbeing of each and every pupil is of paramount importance to staff at St Mary’s Preparatory School in the centre of Henley.

On Friday, September 27, the prep school in St Andrew’s Road is setting aside the usual curriculum to focus on wellbeing and is inviting local parents and the wider community to attend the following events — places for each of which are free to book on the school’s website.

• 9.15am to 10.15am — “Sleep and Behaviour for Primary Aged Children”. Experienced sleep fairy Dee Booth offers practical advice about sleep, eating and behaviour issues in children up to 11 years old.

• 2.15pm to 3pm — “How do you answer those tricky questions from children about their bodies?” Talk by Tessa Venuti Sanderson from Cyclical Wisdom. Tessa helps parents tackle the challenge of talking to children about the changes their bodies are going through.

• 3.30pm to 5.30pm — Be Well Festival (free event). All are invited to the St Mary’s wellbeing festival.

Rounding off the day is a ticketed event...

• 7pm to 10.30pm — Wellbeing Brush Party. The perfect event to wrap up St Mary’s Be Well Day, this event costs £30 per ticket and includes all equipment and refreshments. Enjoy a great night out and go home with a one-of-a-kind masterpiece, created by you.

For more information and to book your place, visit www.stmarys-henley.co.uk